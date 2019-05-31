|
CRONIN, Michael John Formerly of Tyndale Street, Roslindale, age 55, passed away on April 9, 2019, from complications of pneumonia at Backus Hospital in Norwich, CT. Devoted son of the beloved departed Robert and Eileen Cronin and survived by his siblings Robert J. Cronin, Jr., Daniel Cronin, Steven and Sarah Cronin and Eileen Cronin, in addition to many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. A Funeral Mass will be held at 10am Saturday, June 8, 2019 at Holy Name Church. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. An Interment of ashes will be held at a later date privately by the immediate family.
Published in The Boston Globe on June 2, 2019