Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for MICHAEL CRONIN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MICHAEL JOHN CRONIN


1964 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
MICHAEL JOHN CRONIN Obituary
CRONIN, Michael John Formerly of Tyndale Street, Roslindale, age 55, passed away on April 9, 2019, from complications of pneumonia at Backus Hospital in Norwich, CT. Devoted son of the beloved departed Robert and Eileen Cronin and survived by his siblings Robert J. Cronin, Jr., Daniel Cronin, Steven and Sarah Cronin and Eileen Cronin, in addition to many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. A Funeral Mass will be held at 10am Saturday, June 8, 2019 at Holy Name Church. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. An Interment of ashes will be held at a later date privately by the immediate family.

View the online memorial for Michael John CRONIN
Published in The Boston Globe on June 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.