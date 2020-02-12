Boston Globe Obituaries
More Obituaries for MICHAEL WALSH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MICHAEL JOHN WALSH IV

MICHAEL JOHN WALSH IV Obituary
WALSH, Michael John IV "Bubbs" Age 34, of Braintree, passed away Monday, February 10, 2020. He was born February 11, 1985 in Boston to Michael and Sheila Walsh. Beloved brother of Kerin, Bridget and husband Andrew, Mikaela and husband Mason, and Delia. Cherished husband of Margaret Walsh of Milton. Also survived by many loving aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

A graduate of Deerfield Academy in 2004 and University of Vermont in 2010. He was a First Lieutenant in the Massachusetts Army National Guard 164th Transportation Battalion and a new member of Local #7 Ironworkers in Boston. Michael was a lover of animals, rock climbing, and all things Star Wars. An avid traveler and scuba diver, Mike's biggest dream was to visit the Great Barrier Reef in Australia. While he was a talented athlete and loved his heavy metal music, Bubbs was a self-proclaimed nerd and voracious reader, meticulously organizing his comics (or graphic novels).

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the Visiting Hours on Saturday, 1-5 PM, in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., QUINCY, followed by a Funeral Home Service at 5 PM. Cremation will follow. In lieu of flowers, please send any donations to one of the causes Mike was passionate about: The Scituate Animal Shelter at scituateanimalshelter.org The Coral Reef Alliance at navigator.org or a donation to your local library. See

www.Keohane.com or call 1-800-Keohane for directions and online condolences.
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 13, 2020
