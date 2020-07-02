Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Morris, O'Connor & Blute - Yarmouth
58 Long Pond Drive
Yarmouth, MA 02664
(508) 398-2121
Resources
More Obituaries for MICHAEL BEATTY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MICHAEL JOSEPH BEATTY

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MICHAEL JOSEPH BEATTY Obituary
BEATTY, Michael Joseph Of South Yarmouth, passed away Sunday at Tufts Medical Center after a short illness. Born in Somerville, MA, he was the son of Arthur J. Beatty of South Yarmouth and the late Cecilia F. Beatty (Fahey). A graduate of Northeastern University, Michael worked in the restaurant and produce industry in and around Boston and Cape Cod for many years. His strong work ethic, easy-going demeanor and kind heart will be missed by all. A devoted family man, Michael was the beloved father of Erin Lynne Walcutt (Ben) of Fayetteville, AR, Meagan Cecilia Hickey (Jonathan) of Brighton, MA, and Michael Eric Beatty of Brighton, MA. He was delighted to be grandfather to Maeve Elizabeth Walcutt. He is also survived by brothers Arthur Beatty (Elizabeth) of Marstons Mills, MA and Paul Beatty (Kathleen) of Sandwich, MA, and many nieces and nephews. Due to the current Covid-19 pandemic, a private Memorial and interment will be held. Donations in Michael's memory may be made to the American Kidney Fund. Guestbook at www.ccgfuneralhome.com/locations/yarmouth Morris, O'Connor & Blute

Yarmouth - Harwich

508-398-2121
Published in The Boston Globe on July 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MICHAEL's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -