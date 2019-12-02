Boston Globe Obituaries
Nickerson-Bourne Funeral Home
40 MacArthur Blvd
Bourne, MA 02532
(508) 759-3511
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
St. John of the Evangelist Parish
841 Shore Rd.
Pocasset, MA
MICHAEL JOSEPH ROCHE


1954 - 2019
MICHAEL JOSEPH ROCHE Obituary
ROCHE, Michael Joseph Age 65, of Sagamore Beach and Belmont, MA, passed away unexpectedly on Nov. 26, 2019. He was born on May 29, 1954 to William J. and Helen M. Roche (Cheever) of Belmont, MA and North Falmouth, MA.

He is survived by his beloved daughter Ella Roche and her partner Tom McSweeney of Sagamore, MA. He was the adoring grandfather of Penelope and Grayson. He is also survived by his siblings Kathleen A. Roche and her husband Guy Corcoran of Warren, RI, William J. Roche, Jr. and his wife Anne of Lexington, MA, Kristin McCabe and husband Martin of Cataumet, MA and Kara Baldi and her husband Jon of Belmont, MA. Uncle to: Kaitlyn McCabe Champlin; Joseph McCabe; Kelly Roche; Brandon Baldi and Ryan Baldi. In addition, he leaves an Aunt, Mary Townes and many cousins.

A Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, Dec. 7th at 10:00AM at St. John of the Evangelist Parish, 841 Shore Rd., Pocasset, MA. Burial will be private.

For directions & online condolences, please visit

nickersonbournefuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 3, 2019
