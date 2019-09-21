Boston Globe Obituaries
Dolan Funeral Home
460 Granite Avenue
East Milton, MA 02186
(617) 698-6264
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Dolan Funeral Home
460 Granite Avenue
East Milton, MA 02186
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
10:00 AM
Saint Brendan Church
589 Gallivan Boulevard
Dorchester, MA
JOYCE, Michael Age 92, of Dorchester and County Galway, Ireland, passed away on Friday, September 20, 2019. Beloved husband of Sarah T. (Mitchell) Joyce. Loving father of Thomas A. Joyce of Dorchester, Patricia M. Lopes and her husband Michael of Braintree, Elizabeth A. Larkin and her husband John of Braintree and Michael O. Joyce of Dorchester. Brother of Joseph Joyce of Ireland, and the late Paul Joyce, Honor Joyce, Teresa Joyce, Stephen Joyce, Thomas F. Joyce, Patrick H. Joyce and Mary Clancy. Cherished grandfather of Sarah Larkin, Michael Larkin, Emma Lopes and Abby Lopes. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in Saint Brendan Church, 589 Gallivan Boulevard, Dorchester, Tuesday, September 24 at 10:00 AM. Relatives and friends invited. Visiting Hours in the Dolan Funeral Home, 460 Granite Ave., EAST MILTON SQUARE, Monday, 4:00-8:00 pm. Interment in St. Joseph's Cemetery. Memorial donations to American Parkinson Disease Association 135 Parkinson Ave., Staten Island, NY 10305 For full obituary and online condolence: www.dolanfuneral.com
