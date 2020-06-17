Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
William J. Gormley Funeral Home
2055 Centre Street
West Roxbury, MA 02132
(617) 323-8600
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 22, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
William J. Gormley Funeral Home
2055 Centre Street
West Roxbury, MA 02132
View Map
Funeral
Tuesday, Jun. 23, 2020
9:00 AM
William J. Gormley Funeral Home
2055 Centre Street
West Roxbury, MA 02132
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Jun. 23, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Theresa Church
Resources
More Obituaries for MICHAEL JONES
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MICHAEL K. "MIKEY" JONES

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MICHAEL K. "MIKEY" JONES Obituary
JONES, Michael K. "Mikey" Of Duxbury and Hyde Park, June 13, 2020. Beloved husband of Cassandra Comeau. Loving father of Fiona Hurley, Shane Hurley, Mikey Jones and Madeleine Jones. Son of Maureen Mucciaccio of Dedham and the late James Jones and like a son to Billy Mucciaccio. Brother of Kim Sullivan and Jimmy Jones. Also survived by many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Veteran US Coast Guard. Mikey was known for his love of music, his sense of humor, his contagious laugh, and his enormous heart. Funeral from the William J. Gormley Funeral Home, 2055 Centre St., WEST ROXBURY, Tuesday, June 23rd at 9am, followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Theresa Church at 10 o'clock. Visiting Hours Monday, 4-8 pm. Relatives and friends invited. Interment MA National Cemetery, Bourne. For directions and guestbook, www.gormleyfuneral.com William J. Gormley Funeral Service 617-323-8600
Published in The Boston Globe on June 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MICHAEL's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of William J. Gormley Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -