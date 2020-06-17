|
JONES, Michael K. "Mikey" Of Duxbury and Hyde Park, June 13, 2020. Beloved husband of Cassandra Comeau. Loving father of Fiona Hurley, Shane Hurley, Mikey Jones and Madeleine Jones. Son of Maureen Mucciaccio of Dedham and the late James Jones and like a son to Billy Mucciaccio. Brother of Kim Sullivan and Jimmy Jones. Also survived by many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Veteran US Coast Guard. Mikey was known for his love of music, his sense of humor, his contagious laugh, and his enormous heart. Funeral from the William J. Gormley Funeral Home, 2055 Centre St., WEST ROXBURY, Tuesday, June 23rd at 9am, followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Theresa Church at 10 o'clock. Visiting Hours Monday, 4-8 pm. Relatives and friends invited. Interment MA National Cemetery, Bourne. For directions and guestbook, www.gormleyfuneral.com William J. Gormley Funeral Service 617-323-8600
Published in The Boston Globe on June 18, 2020