PROUT, Michael Kelleher Age 65, of Newton, MA, formerly of Andover, has taken his shenanigans to the next part of his journey.
Michael was born 5th of Jim and Bette Prout's 6 children, a much anticipated and welcomed 2nd boy. He was a handsome rascal, a risk-taker and frequent flier to the ER for ingesting ant caps or putting beans in his ears or nose!
Always a "ladies' man," he graduated from St. Augustine's School, where his twinkling Irish eyes and mischievous smile even charmed the nuns. He attended Kimball Union Academy, Andover High and UMass, Amherst.
He enlisted in the army but, like "Private Benjamin," it turned out it was NOT the army he signed up for.
He had a quick wit and was renowned for his wildly entertaining stories, which were sometimes true! Undoubtedly, he had kissed The Blarney Stone. Did he REALLY sail with Ted Turner?
In the early 80's, during the wild, wild west of Wall St., he worked as a stockbroker in NYC where he developed his love of the Yankees, much to the chagrin of his Red Sox loving family!
Michael lived his life like he sailed: full-out, heeled-over, letting the wind dictate his destination.
A motorcycle accident in 1987 changed his life - the boy who was always running could no longer walk, talk, eat or drink, but his sense of humor never wavered. When asked by a new physician if he drank or smoked, he finger-spelled on his letter board, "I would if I could!"
Michael was generous, surprising ladies with red roses, giving Victoria Secret gift cards to the newly engaged, remembering friends and family members with $20 at Christmastime or on birthdays, hosting Christmas Eve at his home for the last several years and wishing his guests "Good Fortune" as the scratch tickets were passed out. In 1995, he started the annual tradition of his extended family taking in a game at Fenway with him when the Bronx Bombers came to town. That ended in 2004 when, after 86 years, the Sox won the World Series!
He will be remembered for his strength and courage.
He was predeceased by his parents and brother, Jay, and survived by his 101-year-old aunt, Margaret Jensen, his siblings, Moira, Claire, Sheila and Terence, brothers-in-law, Edward Accomando and Jim Sparling, sister-in-law, Kathy, as well as many cousins, nieces and nephews. He was thankful to all who contributed to his GoFundMe campaign that helped him get his van and freedom, Nicki Pangonis and Keith Starks for their lasting friendship and Meshell Bowen Forde, Errol Forde and their extended family for their love and care and making independent living possible for this Viking.
A private celebration will be held.
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 13, 2019