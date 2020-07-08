|
BUCKMAN, Michael L. Michael Lawrence Buckman of Newton entered into rest on July 7 at the age of 78. Beloved husband of Danielle. Devoted father of Kimberly and Kirk and father-in-law of Bettina. Loving grandfather of Taylor, Zachary, and Jacob. Dear son of the late Israel and Rachel. Cherished brother of Joan and David. Treasured friend of many. Funeral Service will be held on Friday, July 10 at 11 AM at Stanetsky Memorial Chapel, 1668 Beacon St., Brookline. Please see www.stanetskybrookline.com for COVID-19 attendance information, a live webcast link, and Shiva information. Interment will be private at Newton Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy in his memory may be made to the Southern Poverty Law Center or . Stanetsky Memorial Chapel www.stanetskybrookline.com 617-232-9300
Published in The Boston Globe on July 9, 2020