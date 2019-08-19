|
LIUZZA, Michael L. Of Saugus, formerly of Medford, August 16. Cherished son of Carmella R. (LoConte) Liuzza and her late husband Frank P. Liuzza of Saugus formerly of Medford. Dear brother of Frances Moores of Wareham, Ann Marie Liuzza-Wolf and her husband Donald Wolf of Saugus, and Frank A. Liuzza of Somerville. Loving uncle of David and Cindy Liuzza of Saugus, Sheena and Robert Gillman of West Warwick, RI, and Nicole and Matthew Ellis, of Easton. Also survived by several great-nieces and great-nephews. Funeral from the Dello Russo Funeral Home, 306 Main St., MEDFORD, Thursday, August 22nd, at 10AM, followed by a Funeral Mass celebrated in Incarnation Church, 429 Upham St., Melrose, at 11AM. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Visiting Hours Wednesday, 5-8PM. Services will conclude with burial at Puritan Lawn Memorial Park, Peabody. Michael enjoyed his time spent at the Bridgewell's Kelly J. Martin Center in Lynn. He attended Grotonwood Camp in Groton for many years where he was loved and admired. Michael was a proud high school graduate. He was independent, helpful, loved music, singing, coloring, and creating arts and crafts. During the Christmas Season, Michael enjoyed ringing the bell at various Salvation Army Christmas Red Kettle locations. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory can be made to Grotonwood Camp and Conference Center, 167 Prescott St., Groton, MA 01450. To leave a message of condolence, please visit www.dellorusso.com Dello Russo Family Funeral Home
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 20, 2019