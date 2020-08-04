|
SCALFANI, Michael L. Of Wilmington, August 2, 2020. Beloved husband for 61 years of Carol A. (Boselli - Medeiros) Scalfani. Devoted father of Michael L. Scalfani and his wife Rita of Wilmington. Loving and cherished grandfather of Vincent and Sofia Scalfani. Brother of Mary Purdy, Paula Bechtold, and Adeline Faulkner. Further survived by his faithful pet dog, Pepper. A funeral service will be conducted in the Dello Russo - Cavanaugh Family Funeral Home, 374 Main St., WILMINGTON, Friday, August 7th, at 11 a.m. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend and may visit with the family prior to the service from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Services will conclude with inurnment at Wildwood Cemetery, Wilmington. It has been requested that in lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Mike's memory to the MSPCA-Angell Attn: Donations, 350 South Huntington Ave., Boston, MA 02130. To leave an online message of condolence, please visit www.dellorusso.net Dello Russo Family Funeral Homes
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 5, 2020