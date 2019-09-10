Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Levine Chapels
470 Harvard Street
Brookline, MA 02446
(617) 277-8300
Service
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
12:00 PM
Chapel at Sharon Memorial Park
40 Dedham St.
Sharon, MA
Shiva
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Congregation B'nai Shalom
117 E. Main St.
Westborough, MA
Shiva
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Congregation B'nai Shalom
117 E. Main St
Westborough, MA
MICHAEL L. SHOLOCK


1962 - 2019
MICHAEL L. SHOLOCK Obituary
SHOLOCK, Michael L. Of Northborough, formerly of Framingham, on Sunday, September 8, 2019, after a brave battle with cancer. For 28 years he was the adored and beloved husband of Sheryl Goffin Sholock. He was the son of the late Francis "Frank" & Selma (Shuman) Sholock. Michael is survived by his sisters, Pamela Sholock and Alison Sholock. He is also survived by many cousins and two loving nieces, a great-nephew, great-niece and Zeke, his cherished dog who made him smile every day. Michael was a longtime Resident Engineer at MassDOT, a NAUI Master Diver and a member of Mass Underwater Operations. He loved serving as an on-call firefighter/EMT for the Northborough Fire Department and a teaching assistant at MECTA. He loved NASCAR and hunting and fishing. He was an avid sports fan of all MA sports teams, but the Red Sox were his favorite. He loved his many friends and their children who called him Uncle Mike and will be greatly missed by all who loved him. The family extends its grateful thanks to the kind and caring staff at Mass General Cancer Center at Newtown Wellesley Hospital, and to those at Whittier Rehabilitation Hospital in Westborough during Michael's final weeks. Services to be held in the Chapel at Sharon Memorial Park, 40 Dedham St., Sharon on Thursday, September 12 at 12:00 noon. Shiva to be held at Congregation B'nai Shalom, 117 E. Main St., Westborough, Thursday afternoon from 4-8pm and Friday from 1-4pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Mass General Cancer Center at Newton Wellesley Hospital, c/o Development Office, 2014 Washington St., Newton, MA 02462, or Northborough Fire Dept., Gifts & Grants Acct., 11 Pierce St., Northborough, MA 01532. Levine Chapels, Brookline 617-277-8300 www.levinechapel.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 11, 2019
