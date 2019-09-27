|
|
Dr. OSHINS, Michael Lewis Dr. Michael Lewis Oshins, 59, of Auburndale, September 27, 2019. Beloved son of Natalie (Bragin) Oshins and the late Robert Oshins. Loving husband of Alison Kur. Devoted father of Abi, Jem and Zachary. Brother of Cary (Beth), Ellen (Mary Lou) and Bonnie (Mike). Michael was an admired professor at the School of Hospitality Administration at Boston University for 30 years. He had an amazing sense of humor and was a kind, loving and giving soul. With his strength and grace he was a uniting force that brought people together. Michael enjoyed golf, time at Lake George and was an avid Boston sports fan. Most of all, he valued his friendships and loved his family and spending time with them. Service at Temple Beth Elohim, 10 Bethel Rd., Wellesley, Sunday, September 29, 2019 at 11 am. Shiva will be held at Temple Beth Elohim Tuesday, October 1, 2019 from 7-9 pm. Donations may be made in Michael's memory to the Mike Oshins Fund at Temple Beth Elohim. Arrangements under the direction of Brezniak Funeral Directors – www.brezniakfuneraldirectors.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 28, 2019