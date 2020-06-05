|
|
AZARIAN, Michael M. Age 75, of Summit, NJ passed away peacefully on May 29th, 2020 at Morristown Medical Center. Michael is survived by his loving wife of 32 years, Sheila (Murphy) Azarian, daughter Charlotte, son Peter, brother Mark Azarian, and sister-in-law Lisa Kamer. Michael was born and raised in Andover, Massachusetts and attended Andover High School. He was a graduate of Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute and of Harvard University Graduate School of Design, where he received a degree in Architecture. He had a long successful career with many architectural firms, most recently specializing in healthcare design throughout New York City and New Jersey. Michael had a fondness for sailing, and classic cars and loved his time on his sailboat and going for weekend drives. He was predeceased by his parents Harold & Yvette Azarian of Andover, MA. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his memory to Our Lady of Peace School in New Providence, NJ. Services were held on June 3rd, 2020 at Holy Name Cemetery by invitation.
View the online memorial for Michael M. AZARIAN
Published in The Boston Globe on June 7, 2020