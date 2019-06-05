Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gately Funeral Home
79 West Foster Street
Melrose, MA 02176
781-665-1949
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Gately Funeral Home
79 West Foster Street
Melrose, MA
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
Sacred Hearts Church
315 Main St.
Malden, MA
View Map
Interment
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
11:30 AM
St. Patrick's Cemetery
Elm St.
Stoneham, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for MICHAEL MAHON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MICHAEL MAHON

Obituary Condolences Flowers

MICHAEL MAHON Obituary
MAHON, Michael Of Melrose, died after a brief illness on June 4, 2019, age 68. Beloved son of the late Edward M. & Alice (Daly) Mahon. Loving brother of Edward M. Mahon Jr. & his wife Hilary of Michigan and Tricia Mahon & her fianc? Perry Yeldham of Boston. Cherished uncle of Katie Wagner & Matt of Denver, CO, Kristine Lipson & Dustin of Salt Lake City, UT and Thomas Kleinmahon & Jake of New Orleans, LA. Also survived by many Cousins, grandnieces, grandnephews and friends. Visitation will be held at Gately Funeral Home, 79 W. Foster St., MELROSE, on Friday, June 7, 2019 from 4:00-8:00PM. Funeral procession from Gately Funeral Home on Saturday morning, June 8th at 8:45AM, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at Sacred Hearts Church, 315 Main St., Malden at 10:00AM. Interment at St. Patrick Cemetery in Stoneham. Relatives & friends are respectfully invited to attend. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Melrose Wakefield Healthcare Nursing Department, 585 Lebanon St., Melrose, MA 02176. For obituary, directions or to send a message of condolence please visit

gatelyfh.com Gately Funeral Home

781-665-1949

Family Owned Since 1889
Published in The Boston Globe from June 6 to June 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now