MAHON, Michael Of Melrose, died after a brief illness on June 4, 2019, age 68. Beloved son of the late Edward M. & Alice (Daly) Mahon. Loving brother of Edward M. Mahon Jr. & his wife Hilary of Michigan and Tricia Mahon & her fianc? Perry Yeldham of Boston. Cherished uncle of Katie Wagner & Matt of Denver, CO, Kristine Lipson & Dustin of Salt Lake City, UT and Thomas Kleinmahon & Jake of New Orleans, LA. Also survived by many Cousins, grandnieces, grandnephews and friends. Visitation will be held at Gately Funeral Home, 79 W. Foster St., MELROSE, on Friday, June 7, 2019 from 4:00-8:00PM. Funeral procession from Gately Funeral Home on Saturday morning, June 8th at 8:45AM, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at Sacred Hearts Church, 315 Main St., Malden at 10:00AM. Interment at St. Patrick Cemetery in Stoneham. Relatives & friends are respectfully invited to attend. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Melrose Wakefield Healthcare Nursing Department, 585 Lebanon St., Melrose, MA 02176. For obituary, directions or to send a message of condolence please visit
Published in The Boston Globe from June 6 to June 7, 2019