Saturday, May 23, 2020
MICHAEL MAHON

MICHAEL MAHON Obituary
MAHON, Michael Age 53, passed away unexpectedly, Tuesday, May 19th, 2020. Born in Englewood, NJ, Mike was the son of the late Vincent J. Mahon and Eileen Trisolini Mahon Harman. Mike attended Paramus Catholic High School, earned his degree in Film Studies from Wesleyan University, CT, and pursued his Master's Degree at Boston College. He began his career at ABC News in New York and had a very successful career in Marketing in Boston, holding executive roles at Digitas, Dunkin Brands and Fidelity Investments. He was happily married to his beloved husband, Peter Damon, his life partner of over 18 years. He is also survived by his loving mother, Eileen Hartman and brother Kevin Mahon and his wife Sarah, all of Lodi, NJ, and brother Daniel Mahon and his husband Greg Peduto of New York, NY. He leaves his cherished nephew Kevin Mahon and niece Jennifer Mahon, both of Lodi, NJ as well as several aunts, uncles, cousins, and many close friends. Due to Covid-19, a private Service will be held Saturday, May 23, 2020, until a more fitting Celebration of his Life can be planned. Donations may be made to: Make a Wish Foundation. For complete obituary and website, please see www.alfreddthomas.com Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home Milton (617) 696-4200

Published in The Boston Globe on May 22, 2020
