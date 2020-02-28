|
GOLD, Michael Maker Age 79, of Longboat Key, FL and Pittsburgh, PA, passed away on February 14, 2020 in Pittsburgh. Michael was born in Fall River, MA, grew up in Newport, RI, and attended MIT and BU. Michael was a Renassiance Man, with experience in photography, real estate, early time-sharing computers, and consulted using a mix of technology and sociology for NASA, US Navy, AAA, and early booking systems for multiple hotels. He founded and ran SchoolWorld Software, which helped define the educational software market. Michael loved traveling with his wife Valerie, telling stories, and throwing parties. He is survived by his wife Valerie Swigart, ex-wife Dorothy, children Steven, David (Diane), and Nicole Courchene (John Relich); and three grandchildren, Harlow, Hazel and Natalia. A Celebration of his Life will be held on Sunday, March 8 in Pittsburgh, PA.
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 1, 2020