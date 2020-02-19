|
|
LEONE, Michael Mario Of Rockland, formerly of Winthrop and East Boston, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, February 16th, 2020, at the age of 71, after a short illness and subsequent complications. Michael was born in San Nicola Baronia, Province of Avellino, Italy in 1948 to the late Filomena Maria and Giovanni Leone. His three dearly loved siblings, Carmen, Benito and Michael, preceded him in passing. He was the youngest of five siblings, of whom he is survived by Nicola Leone, Carmela Favorito, Ubaldo Leone, and Regina Genere, all of whom he loved. He survived 46 strong years of marriage to his beloved wife Kathy and navigated the storm of life and love with three strong willed children, Jennifer, Michael, and Matthew. He welcomed Jennifer's longtime boyfriend Marco into the family, as well as daughter-in-law Shelley, wife of Matthew. He was blessed to be called Papa by his three granddaughters, Hayley, Taelyn, and Evalina.
Michael was proficient in speaking Italian and English as well as being highly educated in humor and sarcasm. His passions, which developed throughout different stages of life, included playing the piano, playing alongside his Prince and The Paupers bandmates, painting and fishing. He absolutely loved his wife, family and most importantly, the Lord. We take comfort in knowing that Michael, a sinner saved by grace through faith, is resting with the Lord, worshiping in His presence and enjoying the fulfillment of His promises.
A time of reflection with the family will be held from 11am to 1pm, followed by a Memorial Service from 1pm to 1:30pm on Friday, February 21st at Magoun-Biggins Funeral Home in ROCKLAND.
Should friends or family desire, memorial contributions may be sent to Teen Challenge to support their Massachusetts centers and services. Please visit www.tcnewengland.org to donate or mail contributions to Teen Challenge, 1311 Main Street, Brockton, MA 02301. Notes are welcome to show that your contribution is in memory of Michael Leone.
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 20, 2020