McCABE, Michael Age 63, of Houston, TX, Friday, May 31, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Karen (Costello) McCabe, brother of Stephen and Judy McCabe of East Bridgewater, Linda Jacinto and her late husband Manny and the late Sheila McCabe. Funeral Mass Wed., June 19th 10am at St. Edward the Confessor Church, 133 Spring St., Medfield. Burial to follow at St. Joseph Cemetery, Lagrange St., West Roxbury. Visiting Hours 5-7 Tues., at the Roberts Mitchell Caruso FH, 15 Miller St., MEDFIELD. Roberts Mitchell Caruso Funeral Home
Published in The Boston Globe on June 16, 2019
