Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
9:00 AM
St. Bridget Church
Abington, MA
McDONOUGH, Michael Of Abington, formerly of South Boston, passed away unexpectedly at his home on January 29, 2020. He is survived by his loving wife of 40 years, Jan; his son Michael of Weymouth, his daughter Morgan and son-in-law Patrick Reddish of Braintree. Michael was the loving brother of Mary Ellen, her husband David McLeod of Braintree and Thomas McDonough of South Boston. He leaves behind many nieces, nephews and close friends.

A Funeral Mass will be held Tuesday, February 4 at 9:00 am at St. Bridget Church in Abington. Please sign our online guestbook at www.quealyandson.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 2, 2020
