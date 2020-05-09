Boston Globe Obituaries
MICELI, Michael Of Watertown, formerly of Cambridge, passed away April 9, 2020, from complications of COVID-19. He was the devoted son of the late Salvatore "Sonny" and Josephine (Guzzetti) Miceli. Loving brother of Marie Fratto and her husband Robert of Watertown, formerly of Cambridge, and Patricia Hanna and her late husband Robert of Watertown. Michael enlisted in the Navy and honorably served his country. He was employed by Harvard University, Cronkite Graduate Center, as a resident student advisor, and at the Mass Department of Transportation. Most recently, he was employed at the Mount Auburn Club. Michael was a member of Satigata, a Buddhist-oriented music group, and worked tirelessly to help build that community. Michael was a ray of sunshine in all of our lives and will be sorely missed. Michael is survived by his many loving nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends and most especially his aunt, Sarah Falese. Due to the precautions surrounding COVID-19, a Celebration of Michael's Life will be held at a future date. Donations in his name may be made to at stjude.org/donate
Published in The Boston Globe on May 10, 2020
