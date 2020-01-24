|
ACQUAVIVA, Michael N. "Mike" Of Everett, age 95, on January 23rd. Father of Michael P. and his wife Sandra of Florida and the late Andrea E. Rocco. Brother of Anthony "Tony" Acquaviva and his wife Teresa of Medford and the late Elinor Acquaviva. Proud grandfather to Christopher Rocco and two great-grandchildren: Siena and Giovanni Rocco. Also survived by niece Diane Sweeney and her husband Jay, nephew John Acquaviva and great-niece Zoe and great-nephew Alfred. Mike was a graduate of Everett High School class of 1942, US Navy WWII veteran. He was a Radioman Third Class for the SS Patrick Henry Supply Ship in the European and Asian Theatre from 1943-1945. He began his career working for Greyhound as a Regional Terminal Manager, then with the First National Bank of Boston as a Branch Manager in South Boston. He continued on to work for and retire from the Boston Red Sox, where he was the Season Ticket Manager. Mike was an avid Red Sox and Patriots Fan. He was a member of the Everett E Club, VFW and the Everett Elks. Mike enjoyed golfing, spending time w/friends and family and especially enjoyed time spent with his dear friend Marilyn and his great-grandchildren Siena and Giovanni. Funeral from the Salvatore Rocco & Sons Funeral Home, 331 Main Street, EVERETT, on Saturday, February 1, at 9 am. Funeral Mass at Immaculate Conception Church, in Everett, at 10 am. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. Visiting Hours are Friday, January 31, from 4 to 7 pm, with complimentary valet parking. Interment will be Glenwood Cemetery. 1-877-71-ROCCO
