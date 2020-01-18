Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home
1248 Washington Street
Norwood, MA 02062
(781) 762-0482
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home
1248 Washington Street
Norwood, MA 02062
View Map
Funeral
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
9:30 AM
Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home
1248 Washington Street
Norwood, MA 02062
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Timothy's Church
Norwood, MA
View Map
MICHAEL O'TOOLE

MICHAEL O'TOOLE Obituary
O'TOOLE, Michael Of Hanover, formerly of Hull and Hyde Park, passed away on January 16, 2020, at the age of 87. Beloved husband of Mary A. (Molloy) O'Toole. Devoted father of Marie M. Khoza and her husband Makhunyola of PA, Margaret "Peggy" B. O'Toole Driscoll and her husband Brian Driscoll of Hanson, Michael P. O'Toole and his wife Luisa of Wellesley and the late Sean C. O'Toole. Son of the late Coleman and Delia (Folan) O'Toole. Loving brother of Sean O'Toole and Bridie O'Toole, both of Norwood. Cherished grandfather of 11 grandchildren. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Michael was a retired Carpenter, working for the Carpenter's Union Local #67. He was also a former member of the Irish Social Club of West Roxbury. Funeral from the Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home, 1248 Washington St., NORWOOD, Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at 9:30am, followed by a Funeral Mass at 10:30am, at St. Timothy's Church, Norwood, MA. Visiting Hours will be held on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 from 4-7pm. At the request of the family, Burial will be private. Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home

kraw-kornackfuneralhome.com

Family Owned and Operated

781-762-0482
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 19, 2020
