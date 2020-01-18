|
O'TOOLE, Michael Of Hanover, formerly of Hull and Hyde Park, passed away on January 16, 2020, at the age of 87. Beloved husband of Mary A. (Molloy) O'Toole. Devoted father of Marie M. Khoza and her husband Makhunyola of PA, Margaret "Peggy" B. O'Toole Driscoll and her husband Brian Driscoll of Hanson, Michael P. O'Toole and his wife Luisa of Wellesley and the late Sean C. O'Toole. Son of the late Coleman and Delia (Folan) O'Toole. Loving brother of Sean O'Toole and Bridie O'Toole, both of Norwood. Cherished grandfather of 11 grandchildren. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Michael was a retired Carpenter, working for the Carpenter's Union Local #67. He was also a former member of the Irish Social Club of West Roxbury. Funeral from the Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home, 1248 Washington St., NORWOOD, Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at 9:30am, followed by a Funeral Mass at 10:30am, at St. Timothy's Church, Norwood, MA. Visiting Hours will be held on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 from 4-7pm. At the request of the family, Burial will be private. Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home
