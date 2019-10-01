|
|
BALDINO, Michael P. Of Dedham, died on September 29, 2019 at the well-earned age of 88 on St. Michael's Day - a day his Italian mother always celebrated more than his birthday. He will forever be remembered for his immense kindness of heart, amazing sense of humor, and desire to do good and be good. He was married to his wife Helen (Pfund), formerly of Roslindale, for 58 years when she passed earlier this year. He was the beloved father to Kathlene and her husband Joseph Mankus of Mansfield, Christine and her husband John Ciolfi of Medfield, Helene Baldino and her husband Paul De-la-Hunty of Dedham, George Baldino and his wife Jessica of Quincy, Michelle and her husband Steve Butler of Millis, and Marie and her husband Mike Allison of Pennsylvania. He was the proud grandfather to 13 grandchildren and 7 grandpups. He was the adored brother to Vicki, Mary, Peter and George. Mike's life was devoted to his family, his country, and his community. He proudly served in the American Air Force and was a lifelong Veteran supporter. He retired from after 35 years; was past President of the Neponset Valley Sunrise Rotary Club, Dedham Rotary Club, and Retired Men's Club; Past Grand Knight of Council 123 Dedham Knights of Columbus; Past Commander of American Legion Dedham Post #18; Member of V.F.W. Post #2017 Dedham, Boston Elks Lodge #10, Norwood Sons of Italy; Past member of the Board of Advisors of New England Sinai Hospital. He will be missed. Visiting Hours at the George F. Doherty & Sons Wilson-Cannon Funeral Home, 456 High St., DEDHAM, Friday, Oct. 4 from 4-8pm. Funeral from the Funeral Home Saturday, Oct. 5 at 9am, followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Anne Church, Readville at 10am. Interment in The Gardens at Gethsemane, West Roxbury. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mike's memory to The Cystic Fibrosis Foundation of MA/RI, 220 North Main St., Suite 104, Natick, MA 01760. Online guestbook and directions at gfdoherty.com George F. Doherty & Sons Dedham 781-326-0500
Published in The Boston Globe from Oct. 2 to Oct. 3, 2019