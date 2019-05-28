Boston Globe Obituaries
CARROLL, Michael P. Age 66, of West Newbury, passed in the loving presence of his family on Monday, May 27, 2019 at the in Danvers. He was the devoted husband of Sherrie A. (Alexander) Carroll. Born in Melrose on November 8, 1952, he was one of seven children of Edna (Taracevicz) and the late Leo T. Carroll, Jr. and was a 1975 graduate of Northeastern University. Michael was employed by MBL International in Woburn, where he was the Vice President of Finance. In addition to his wife of 44 years, Sherrie A. Carroll of West Newbury, he also leaves behind his sons, Michael A. Carroll and partner Hayley Thompson-King and Bryan P. Carroll and wife Diana; his only grandchild, Holland, who was his pride and joy; his six siblings, Leo T. Carroll, III (Elaine), Linda O'Donnell (Richard), Rosemary Reppucci, Arleen Burke (Edward), Bernard Carroll (Patricia), and Denise Carroll, along with numerous nieces and nephews, extended family members and many dear friends. Visiting Hours are Friday, May 31st, from 4-8:00 PM at Elliott, Woodworth & Rogers Family Funeral Home, 35 Green Street, NEWBURYPORT. Memorial Services will be Saturday, June 1, 2019 at 11 A.M. at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 166 High Street, Newburyport. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Michael's memory to , 78 Liberty Street, Danvers, MA 01923 or to Massachusetts General Hospital, The Tucker Gosnell Center for Gastrointestinal Cancers, 55 Fruit Street, Boston, MA 02114.
Published in The Boston Globe on May 29, 2019
