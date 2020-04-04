|
KEEFE, Michael P. Of Salem & Dennis, April 1, 2020, age 30, died peacefully at his home, in the loving embrace & care of his devoted parents, following a valiant battle with Cholangiocarcinoma. Michael is survived by his loving parents, Brian & Mary (Upson) Keefe of Salem & Dennis & many friends & extended family. The Keefe family will be holding a Celebration of Michael's Life, to which all will be invited, at a date & time to be announced. Assisting the family is The O'Donnell Funeral Home, 84 Washington Sq. (at Salem Common), SALEM. Burial in Oak Ridge Cemetery, Dennis. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Michael's memory to the Cholangiocarcinoma Foundation, 5526 West 13400 South, #510, Herriman, UT 84096. Sharing written remembrances & condolences during this time will be essential in helping Michael's family reminisce, celebrate & heal. We encourage you to share your memories & view his tribute video by visiting his eternal tribute at www.odonnellfuneralservice.com www.odonnellfuneralservice.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 5, 2020