MARASHIAN, Michael P. Age 67, of Cambridge, died Aug. 18, 2019. Beloved son of Rosa (Navoian) Marashian of Milford and the late George Marashian. Loving brother to George Marashian and his wife Peggy of Uxbridge and Helene M. Marashian of Milford. Loving companion of Susan Shaw. Visiting Hours Thurs., Aug. 29, 2019, from 9-10:30 AM in the Buma-Sargeant Funeral Home, 42 Congress St., MILFORD. Funeral Service to follow at 11 AM. Memorial donations: House, 125 Winter St., Lincoln, MA 01773, or , 30 Speen St., Framingham, MA 01701. Buma Sargeant Funeral Home, Milford
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 26, 2019