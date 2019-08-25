Boston Globe Obituaries
Buma-Sargeant Funeral Home
42 Congress Street
Milford, MA 01757
(508) 473-5511
Calling hours
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Buma-Sargeant Funeral Home
42 Congress Street
Milford, MA 01757
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Buma-Sargeant Funeral Home
42 Congress Street
Milford, MA 01757
MICHAEL P. MARASHIAN


1951 - 2019
MICHAEL P. MARASHIAN Obituary
MARASHIAN, Michael P. Age 67, of Cambridge, died Aug. 18, 2019. Beloved son of Rosa (Navoian) Marashian of Milford and the late George Marashian. Loving brother to George Marashian and his wife Peggy of Uxbridge and Helene M. Marashian of Milford. Loving companion of Susan Shaw. Visiting Hours Thurs., Aug. 29, 2019, from 9-10:30 AM in the Buma-Sargeant Funeral Home, 42 Congress St., MILFORD. Funeral Service to follow at 11 AM. Memorial donations: House, 125 Winter St., Lincoln, MA 01773, or , 30 Speen St., Framingham, MA 01701. Buma Sargeant Funeral Home, Milford

bumafuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 26, 2019
