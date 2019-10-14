|
MERRICK, Michael P. Of Melrose, Oct. 11, 2019. Loving son of Christine (Stella) DeFazio & her husband Frank of Melrose. Beloved son of Richard G. Merrick, Jr. of Melrose. Cherished grandson of Edmund & the late Lucy Ronayne of Melrose and the late Richard & Florence Merrick. Caring brother of Tracy Zullo & her husband Christopher of Wakefield and Joseph Merrick & his wife Julie of Melrose. Devoted uncle of Isabella, Christopher, Nicholas and Kaia Rose. Also survived by aunts, uncles, relatives & friends. Visiting Hours will be held at the Gately Funeral Home, 79 W. Foster St., MELROSE, on Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, from 4-7PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at St. Mary's Church, 9 Herbert St., Melrose, at 10AM. Relatives & friends respectfully invited to attend. Burial in Wyoming Cemetery, Melrose. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Boston Children's Hospital, 300 Longwood Ave., Boston, MA 02115. For directions & to sign online condolences, visit www.gatelyfh.com Gately Funeral Home
781-665-1949
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 15, 2019