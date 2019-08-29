Boston Globe Obituaries
MICHAEL P. SHEA

MICHAEL P. SHEA Obituary
SHEA, Michael P. Of West Roxbury, formerly of Jamaica Plain, August 27, 2019. Beloved husband of Doreen M. (Gavin). Loving father of Kerri Anne, Kate, Christine, and Michael J. Shea, all of West Roxbury. Son of the late Michael and Peg Shea. Brother of John of Duxbury, James of Walpole, and Maureen Howells of Medfield. Also survived by many nieces and nephews and many relatives in Cahirciveen, Co. Kerry, Ireland. Funeral from the William J. Gormley Funeral Home, 2055 Centre St,. WEST ROXBURY, Tuesday, September 3rd, at 10:30am. followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Theresa Church at 11:30am. Visiting Hours Monday, 4-8 pm. Relatives and friends invited. Interment St. Joseph Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to the Jimmy Fund, P.O. Box 849168 Boston, MA 02284, or Anna's Pals, 53 Addington Road West Roxbury, MA 02132. For directions and guestbook www.gormleyfuneral.com William J. Gormley Funeral Service 617-323-8600
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 1, 2019
