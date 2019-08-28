|
SUDAK, Michael P. "Mike" Michael Palmer "Mike" Sudak, 73, formerly of Westford, Revere and Beverly, passed away peacefully on August 19, 2019, after a long battle with renal failure and cancer, at Brigham and Women's Medical Center. He was the partner of Kim Nugent, with whom he shared 30 years of loving companionship. Born in Lowell, MA, on May 8, 1946, he was the son of the late Constantine and Elizabeth (Palmer) Sudak. Mike was raised in Westford, MA, and graduated from Westford Academy with the Class of 1966, where he participated in multiple sports, especially excelling in football. He attended Bentley College. A career ironworker, he was a member of Ironworkers Union Local 315 and Local 7. As Foreman for Dorel Steel, he oversaw many major projects including the Deer Island Waste Water Treatment Plant, and sections of "The Big Dig." After many years in Westford, he lived in Beverly and Revere for a time, then moved to Effingham, NH, where he and Kim designed and built a beautiful home overlooking Mount Washington which they shared with their dog Murphy. Mike enjoyed working with his hands, so creating their home brought him great joy. He also loved working in his garage and building rock walls on their land with his tractor. When he wasn't working, he spent time driving the scenic mountain backroads of New Hampshire. With a deep love of nature, he relished time on Lake Ossipee where he enjoyed fishing, boating, swimming, snowmobiling and ice fishing. Mike's love for his family of children, grandchildren, and siblings had no bounds. In addition to his partner Kim, he is survived by a daughter, Megan Sudak and her wife Sheila, a son, Casey Sudak and his wife Lorigan, two grandsons, Bennett and O'Neil, and a granddaughter, Lily, all of Beverly. Two sisters, Connie Rogers and her husband Bill of Westford, and Janet Sudak of Littleton and her companion Ray Ricard of Westford; a brother, Peter Sudak and his wife Mary of Westford; also, Kathryn Courtois and Joseph Nugent. Nephews and nieces, Billy and Scott Rogers, Leanne and Ed Perrin, Nick, Dean and Courtney Sudak, Alicia Barnette, and Erin Ago, and many cousins, great-nieces, great-nephews, and longtime friends. The family would like to recognize and thank all the caregivers at Fresenius Kidney Care, Mount Washington Valley, and the ICU staff at Brigham & Women's. It being his wish, a private Graveside Service was held. Friends who wish may make memorial contributions in Mike's name to the American Kidney Fund, 11921 Rockville Pike, Suite 300, Rockville, MD 20852, or consider registering as an organ donor. Funeral Director, Frederick W. Healy. Please visit Mike's Life Tribute at www.morsebaylissfuneralhome.com Morse-Bayliss Funeral Home 122 Princeton Blvd., Lowell www.morsebaylissfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 29, 2019