|
|
WALSH, Michael P. Michael passed away on Thursday, May 21st. He was born in Malden in 1956, and remained a lifetime resident there. He was the son of the late Rosemarie (Burbine) and James "Shorty" Walsh, and the brother of the late Jimmy Walsh, all of Malden. Michael was a longtime member, bartender and past president of Malden Eagles Aerie 893 and bartender at American Legion Post 69, Malden. He also worked many years at Atlantic Plywood and as the cook at Signor Pizza in Malden in the 70s. Michael enjoyed hunting, boating, fishing and motorcycling at Laconia Bike Week. Michael leaves behind his: daughters Melissa Tavallai of Manchester, NH and Christine Fowler of Salem, NH; grandson Griffin Tavallai; sister Maureen Mootrey of Gilford, NH; brother Bob Tefft of Derry, NH; brother-in-law and friend Bill Mootrey; nieces Kelly Morbey, Colleen Mootrey, Karen Tefft, and Nicole Lassila; 6 great-nieces and nephews; ex-wife and lifetime friend Debbie Walsh and friend Barbara Hemmingway. Visiting Hours: A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date when gatherings are allowed to happen.
View the online memorial for Michael P. WALSH
Published in The Boston Globe on May 25, 2020