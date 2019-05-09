Boston Globe Obituaries
MICHAEL PAUL HAGGERTY


HAGGERTY, Michael Paul Age 52, of Grafton passed away on May 7, 2019. He leaves behind his wife Susan Czajak, parents Claire and Paul Haggerty, sister Cathleen, brothers Stephen and John; nieces Anneke, Mia, Bridgit, Amelia, and Kiera; and nephew Ryan. He was known affectionately as "Big Mike" and was a dear and generous friend to countless people. Michael was blessed to have attracted many bright, curious, adventurous, fun-loving, irreverent and loyal people throughout his life. He grew up in Holliston, MA; enlisted in the US Marine Corps and served for a number of years in reserves. He enrolled in the University of Massachusetts-Amherst Mechanical Engineering program and rowed crew. His work life covered a wide spectrum — from landscaping, car repair, entrepreneurship, software development to management consulting. He had a unique ability to be relevant and authentic in many settings. Michael had many passions: his family and friends, his dogs, home projects, car projects, music, sailing, parties, and fun. He will be profoundly missed and rigorously remembered. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the Visiting Hours on Friday, May 10th, 2019, 4pm - 7pm at the Roney Funeral Home, 152 Worcester St., NORTH GRAFTON, MA 01536. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Michael may be made to the Grafton Food Bank, PO Box 324, Grafton, MA 01519-1511. Roney Funeral Home www.RoneyFuneralHome.com

Published in The Boston Globe on May 10, 2019
