PEZZELLA, Michael, Jr. "Mike" Of Whitman, passed away October 7, 2019.
Mike grew up in Needham, and attended Needham High School. He earned his Physician Assistant degree from Northeastern, and his Undergraduate Degree from UMass. He was a PA at Tufts Medical Center in neurosurgery, and interventional radiology until his retirement. Mike was a proud United States Army Captain serving during the Vietnam era and Desert Storm. He was passionate about the military, and enjoyed history and reading. Mike was an avid traveler, his favorite places were any of the Caribbean Islands and Europe. His greatest treasure in life was his family, and spending time with those he loved.
Beloved husband of Patricia Pezzella of Whitman. Loving stepfather of Carolyn Talis and her husband Michael of Bridgewater, and Jonathan White of Brockton. Cherished grandfather of Danica and Kendall Talis. Dear brother of Gail Daniels of Marlboro, and the late Frank Burns. Longtime, close friends of Mike and Louise Koch of Hyannis. Also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Monday, 10 AM -1 PM, in the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home, SOUTH WEYMOUTH, at 809 Main Street (Rte 18 opp. So. Shore Hospital). Funeral Service will be celebrated on Monday, at 1 PM, in McDonald Keohane Funeral Home, SOUTH WEYMOUTH. Cremation will follow.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Mike may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences or call 781-335-0045.
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 11, 2019