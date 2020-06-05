|
|
QUIRK, Michael Age 77, of Somerville, passed away on June 3rd. Michael was preceded in death by his parents, James and Edith Quirk, also his brothers James, William, Daniel and Anthony. Survived by his sister Martha Wilder, brother Terence, sister-in-law Ellen Quirk, cousin John Clifford, and many more cousins, nieces and nephews. Michael was a lifelong student and traveler. He traveled to Canada, Guatemala, Mexico, Ireland, to name a few, and crisscrossed the US many times. He received a Master's degree in history and a Master's degree in economics from UMass-Boston. He also was a PHD candidate at Rutgers University. His family has made the difficult decision to postpone a Memorial Service until further notice. A.J. Spears Funeral Home
Cambridge 617-876-4047
Published in The Boston Globe on June 7, 2020