DeMATTIA, Michael R. At age 95, of Revere, on April 27, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Ninfa "Lena" (Siracusa). Devoted father of Rosemarie DeCristoforo of Vero Beach, FL, Michaela DeMattia of Revere, and Lisamarie DeMattia of Port Charlotte, FL. Dear brother of Jodie Caruso of ME, Charles DeMattia of Revere, and the late Helen Corvotta, Clara DiCarlo, George, Arthur, and John DeMattia. Cherished grandfather of Michael DeMattia and his wife Aimee and their children Brett, Taylor, and Leia. In accordance with the CDC's current restrictions on social gatherings due to Covid-19, all Services will be held privately. Michael was a WWII Army Veteran. He worked for many years at GE as a sheet metal worker. After retirement from GE, Michael went back to work for Seidman Brothers Food Service Equipment up until age 90. In his free time, he enjoyed spending time with family and friends. He had a passion for music, he played several instruments but primarily the drums. Interment Woodlawn Cemetery. Family and friends are encouraged to leave a message or share a memory in the online guestbook at
Published in The Boston Globe on May 3, 2020