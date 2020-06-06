|
|
DOUGLAS, Michael R. Of Wakefield, June 4. Beloved husband of the late Nancy Douglas. Loving son of Arthur E. and Geraldine (Mikolajewski) Douglas of Lynnfield. He was the brother of Robert A. and wife Lisa Douglas of Lynnfield. He was the uncle to Alexa and Danielle Douglas of Lynnfield. Michael was also loving friends of his caretaker, Lisa Manzo and his companion, Debbi Dicienzo. In view of current Covid-19 conditions, burial will be private and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to either the Dana Farber Cancer Institute or Alcoholics Anonymous. For obit/guestbook, www.mcdonaldfs.com
Published in The Boston Globe on June 7, 2020