SHEERAN, Michael R. Of Belmont and Marshfield on February 7, 2020. Born on September 26, 1938 in Medford, he was the son of the late James and Amelia (Veracka) Sheeran. He leaves his beloved wife, Irene Marilyn (Wilk) Sheeran and two sons, Michael and his wife Shelley of Worcester and Stanley of Templeton. He was the loving grandfather of Justin, Meaghan, Mikey, Danny and Brendan. He is also survived by his sisters, Patricia Coffey and her husband John of Duxbury, Theresea Desmond and her husband Edward of Waltham and Barbara Venditti and her husband, Richard of Pinehurst, North Carolina and the late Mary Ann Shannon and his brothers Edward and James Sheeran. Michael graduated from South Boston High School and is a member of the South Boston Sports Hall of Fame. He was a football star and ran track at the University of Idaho, and he received his Masters from Boston University while coaching at Dan Bosco. He then taught and coached football, girls basketball and baseball at Charlestown High. He also coached Babe Ruth Baseball in Belmont and the Yawkey League in Charlestown and enjoyed handball, racquet ball and golf. After his retirement, Michael enjoyed spending time in Green Harbor with his dog Salty and felt it was a taste of Heaven and his land offered him a "million dollar view." Viewing will be held on Friday, February 14 from 4-7 pm at the MacDonald Funeral Home, 1755 Ocean Street in Marshfield. A Mass of Christian Burial will be on Saturday, February 15 at 11 o'clock at Our Lady of Assumption Church, 40 Canal Street, Green Harbor, Marshfield. The family requests in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the South Boston Sports Hall of Fame Trust Fund, PO Box 236, South Boston, MA 02127. For online guestbook and driving directions, please visit the website macdonaldfuneralhome.com MacDonald Funeral Home, Marshfield macdonaldfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 11, 2020