More Obituaries for MICHAEL TRAMONTE
DR. MICHAEL R. TRAMONTE

DR. MICHAEL R. TRAMONTE Obituary
TRAMONTE, Dr. Michael R. Of Woburn. Beloved husband of Josephine M. (D'Agostino) Tramonte. Devoted father of Michael F. Tramonte of Woburn and Michelle A. Vitanzo and her husband John of NJ. Cherished grandfather of Logan and Elle Vitanzo. Dear brother of Dante Tramonte of Revere, John Tramonte of Tewksbury and the late Antonio Tramonte and Mary and Julia Gianino. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. His Funeral Mass will take place on Wednesday, May 22nd at 10 a.m. in St. Mary's Church, 158 Washington St., Winchester, MA. Please meet directly at the church. Interment will follow in Oakgrove Cemetery, Medford. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to Calling Hours, Tuesday, 4-8 p.m., in the Lynch – Cantillon Funeral Home, 263 Main Street, WOBURN. In lieu of flowers, and in honor of Michael, remembrances may be made in his honor to the American Red Cross c/o Disaster Relief PO Box 37839, Boone, IA 50037 or to the , 75 Sylvan Street, B-102 Danvers, MA 01923. 781 - 933 - 0400 lynch-cantillon.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 19, 2019
