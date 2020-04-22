Boston Globe Obituaries
MICHAEL RUSSELL KELLEY Sr.


1937 - 2020
MICHAEL RUSSELL KELLEY Sr. Obituary
KELLEY, Michael Russell Sr. Of Norwood, MA, passed away on April 19, 2020, at the age of 82, after a brief battle with Covid-19 combined with Alzheimer's. He was born in New Haven, CT, the son of the late Francis and Marie (Grover) Kelley. Mike was the beloved husband of the late Faith Ann (Lovell) Kelley (1942-1989), with whom he shared 22 beautiful years and eight beautiful children. He also joins his second wife, the late Regina Lillian (Dolan) Kelley (1949-2018), who cared for him until her last breath. Mike is survived by a large and loving family consisting of his eight children: Catherine (Kelley) Shepard, her husband Michael and their daughter Sophie; Michael Kelley, Jr. and his sons Jack, Ryan and Ben; Matthew Kelley, his wife Elayne and daughters Maeve and Isabel; Andrew Kelley, his wife Catharine Uyenoyama and their children Hayden and Faith; Donald Kelley; Faith O. (Kelley) Sheehan, her husband Danny and their children Zo?, Maddox and Beckett; Colin Kelley, his wife Kate and their children Xavier, Elaina and Keira; Rebecca Kelley; two stepsons: Steven Shipman, his wife Megan and their children Gwyneth and Liam; Kevin Quinn, his wife Barrett Sheppard and their son Sebastian. Mike was predeceased by his sister, Rosemarie (Kelley) Miceli, and two brothers, Fran and Kenneth. Mike was cared for by many heroes at Royal Braintree's Memory Care Facility, but had two very special nurses looking after him, who made his last years peaceful and comfortable. The family would like to thank Rose and Gene, our Dad's angels on earth. In lieu of flowers, donations in Michael Russell Kelley, Sr.'s memory may be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation at act.alz.org Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home

kraw-kornackfuneralhome.com

781-762-0482
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 23, 2020
