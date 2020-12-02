1/1
MICHAEL S. DAL POZZO
1955 - 2020
DAL POZZO, Michael S. Of Reading, December 1, 2020, suddenly at the age of 65. Beloved husband of Dyan G. (Gale) Dal Pozzo. Devoted father of Matt G. Dal Pozzo of Pelham, NH and Melissa A. Dal Pozzo of Reading. Cherished brother of Mark Dal Pozzo and his wife Mary Margaret of Hillsboro, IL. Loving uncle of Danielle, Ben, Gabby and Alex. A visitation will be held on Friday, December 4, 2020 from 4-7PM at the Douglass, Edgerley and Bessom Funeral Home, 25 Sanborn St. (corner of Woburn St.), READING. Facial covering must be worn. Due to the pandemic, Michael's Funeral and Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Michael's memory to Woburn Animal Hospital, 373 Old Russell St., Woburn, MA 01801. Michael was a registered organ donor. For directions and online guestbook, visit www.johnbdouglassfuneralhome.com

MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
4
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Douglass Edgerley & Bessom Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Douglass Edgerley & Bessom Funeral Home
25 Sanborn Street
Reading, MA 01867
(781) 944-0284
December 2, 2020
Words cannot express how broken hearted we are. We will always remember Michael’s kindness, smile and laugh. Prayers for peace and comfort to you all. Love from David, Judy, Lauren & Christine Johnson
David, Judy, Lauren & Christine Johnson
Friend
December 2, 2020
John B. Douglass & John B. Douglass II
