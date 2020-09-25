McPHERSON, Michael S. Sr. Age 62, of Mansfield, formerly of West Roxbury, September 24, 2020. Husband of Doreen H. (Dunn) McPherson. Father of Heather M. McPherson, Michael S. McPherson, Jr. and Kelli D. McPherson, all of Mansfield. Brother of James McPherson of Pembroke, Maureen Collins of New Hampshire, Regina Ward of Marshfield and Gerard McPherson of Marshfield. Visiting Hours will be held on Monday, September 28th from 5:00-8:00 P.M. at the Sherman & Jackson Funeral Home, 55 North Main St., MANSFIELD. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday, September 29th at 9:30 A.M. in Saint Mary's Church, 330 Pratt St. (Route 106), Mansfield. Burial with military honors will take place on Tuesday at 2:00 P.M. at the Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne. Due to the limitation of flowers allowed at the National Cemetery, Michael's family has requested that donations in his memory be made to the American Cancer Society
, 3 Speen St., Framingham, MA 01701. For complete obituary, please visit www.shermanjackson.com