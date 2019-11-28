|
MESSURI, Michael S. Sr. Of Stoneham, formerly of Winchester and Arlington, November 25, 2019. Beloved husband of 34 years to Maureen Driscoll Messuri. Loving father of Mollie Bridget, Michael S., Jr., and Megan Messuri. Devoted son of Anthony, Sr. and Annette Messuri of Arlington. Dear brother of Anthony, Jr., David, John & Tina Messuri. Cherished son-in-law of Kathleen Driscoll and the late John R. "Jack" Driscoll of Arlington. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Michael was a longtime employee for 38 years of IBM. "If there ever comes a day where we can't be together, keep me in your heart. I'll stay there forever." - A.A. Milne. His family would like to celebrate his legacy with Visiting Hours in Saint Agnes Church, 30 Medford Street, in Arlington, on Monday, December 2nd, from 4-8PM. His Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday, December 3rd, in St. Agnes Church, at 10AM. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. Burial will be private. For directions or to send an online condolence, visit www.keefefuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 29, 2019