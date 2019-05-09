ROY, Michael S. Age 30, of Dedham, passed away on May 5, 2019. Our hearts are forever broken. Beloved son of Michelle Roy of Milford and John Tamanini of FL. Loving grandson of Mary and John Tamanini of Foxboro and the late Carol L. Roy and Stephen E. Roy. Devoted partner of Kaitlin Baillie of Chestnut Hill. Loving father of Christian Roy and Brielle Roy. Cherished brother of Laura Roy and her fiancé, Scott Satter of Millis. Nephew of Christine and Stephen Roy of Hyde Park, Christopher Roy of Roslindale, Cheryl and John Maynard, Frank Tamanini and Robert Tamanini all of Attleboro. Also, a loving nephew of the late Scott Tamanini. He is also survived by many loving cousins and friends. Michael was an avid fan of all Boston sports and made friends with everyone wherever he went. Those who knew Michael, even just a little, lost a shining light in their lives. Visiting Hours at the P.E. Murray - F.J. Higgins, George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, 2000 Centre St., WEST ROXBURY, on Wednesday, May 15th from 4-8pm. Funeral Service in the funeral home on Thursday, May 16th at 12 Noon. Relatives and friends kindly invited. Interment private. P.E. Murray - F.J. Higgins George F. Doherty & Sons West Roxbury 617 325 2000 Published in The Boston Globe on May 12, 2019