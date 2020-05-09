|
SANSONE, Michael S. Age 79 of Woburn, formerly of Belmont and Lexington, MA, passed away at home on May 1, 2020 from COVID-19 complications. Beloved son of the late Stephen J. Sansone and Rose M. (Picciarelli) and loving brother of Rosemarie E. Sansone of Lexington.
Michael was a special individual who overcame many challenges throughout his life. Born with Cerebral Palsy in 1940, Michael achieved many goals and led a productive and happy life. He had a big heart, loved meeting people, traveling and never let his disabilities stand in the way. As a young boy he particularly enjoyed attending summer camp for many years in the Catskill Mountains, and talked of this experience often. He attended the Industrial School for Children in Boston (now Cotting School). He loved maps, 1950's music, reading the Almanac and using his computer. He had a very inquisitive nature and was known for asking many questions-always eager to learn as much as he could from everyone he met. He was a fierce advocate for himself and was a lifelong member of the United Cerebral Palsy Association and continued participating in their day program until early March. He lived in a group home and enjoyed many activities and outings with his housemates and devoted staff. He had a special and unique relationship with his sister Rosemarie throughout his life and they were deeply connected to one another. Growing up, Michael was very lucky to have devoted parents who made sure he had every opportunity to enjoy life to the fullest. He was fond of family gatherings and enjoyed being with all his relatives, especially his grandparents and cousins.
"Your life was profoundly special and your memory and the wonderful times we spent together will always be remembered. Rest in sweet eternal peace."
A Celebration of Michael's Life will be held later when we are once again able to meet. To leave a message of condolence, please visit www.douglassfh.com Douglas Funeral Home, LEXINGTON, MA. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Michael's name to the Cerebral Palsy Association, Watertown, MA or the Cooperative for Human Services, Lexington, MA. Lexington 781-862-1800
Published in The Boston Globe on May 10, 2020