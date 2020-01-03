|
|
HEALY, Michael Scott Age 58 of East Bridgewater, passed away December 31, 2019 at Brigham & Women's Hospital after a brief illness. A lifelong resident of East Bridgewater, he was the son of Robert G. Healy and the late Marilyn E. (Leitch) Healy of East Bridgewater. Beloved husband of Joyce Healy and father of Kaitlyn Healy. Brother of Marie E. Hickey and her husband Scott. Nephew of Robert H. Landry and the late Joanne M. Landry. He is also survived by nieces and nephews Jacqueline and David Vincent, Ryan and Allyson Hickey, and Meghann Hickey. Great-uncle to Zachary and Jacob Vincent. Michael was employed in the Biotech Industry for the past 35 years, most recently employed as Director of Quality Assurance at Finch Therapeutics. Michael has a Bachelor's degree in Math and Computer Science from Bridgewater State University and a double Master's degree from Northeastern University. He also held several Scientific Patterns. He was a big sports fan and he loved to watch sports in his free time. He also loved history, but most of all enjoyed spending time with his family. Relatives and friends are invited to attend Visiting Hours in the MacKinnon Funeral Home, 760 Washington St., WHITMAN on Monday, Jan. 6th, 4-8 pm. A Funeral Mass will be held Tuesday in Holy Ghost Church, Whitman at 10 am. Burial to follow at Northville Cemetery in East Bridgewater. For directions or to send a condolence, visit www.mackinnonfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 5, 2020