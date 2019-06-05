|
McGLAME, Michael Sean Of Charlestown, died suddenly and unexpectedly on June 1, 2019, at the age of 45. Beloved son of the late Sean P. and Jane (Manning) McGlame. He is survived by his sister, Kristen Hobby and her husband Roger of Medfield, and his brother, James McGlame and his wife Anne, also of Medfield. Dear uncle to Thomas and Lauren Hobby and Emily and Nolan McGlame, he is also survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. Michael was a graduate of Dover Sherborn High School and attended Northeastern University. He was a proud member of Local 7 Iron Workers of Boston. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated Saturday, June 15, at 10AM, in St. Bernard Parish, West Newton. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in Michael's memory may be made to the Gavin Foundation at www.gavinfoundation.org Burke & Blackington BurkeFamilyFuneralHomes.com
