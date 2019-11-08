|
SKELDON, Michael Of Wakefield, MA, formerly of Kankakee, IL, Nov. 4 of complications from pancreatic cancer. Son of the late Judith (Jefferson) & Oran Lee Skeldon. Survived by his wife, Lucy (Calvin); his brother, Richard Skeldon, of Kankakee, IL; his uncle and aunt, Benny and Charlene Skeldon, both of Marco Island, FL; his children, Kathryn, Christopher, & Alexander Skeldon; his brother and sister-in-law, Nathaniel Calvin and Polly Siegel of Los Altos, CA; and many beloved friends from every stage of his life. Visitation for relatives and friends will be held on Tuesday, November 12, from 4-8 p.m. at the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Avenue, WAKEFIELD, MA. A Memorial Service is planned for the spring. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Mike's name to the UU Church of Wakefield Capital Campaign, P.O. Box 529, Wakefield, MA 01880. For obit/guestbook, www.mcdonaldfs.com
