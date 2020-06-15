|
|
STOJANOV, Michael Of Burlington, unexpectedly, June 13. Beloved and proud father of Mila Stojanov. Loving son of the late Slavko and Nadezda Stojanov. Loving brother of Helen Acford & her husband Paul and Michelle Stojanov, all of Burlington. Funeral Services & Burial will be private for the family, but you are welcome to watch a live stream of the Funeral Services by going to the Edward V Sullivan Funeral Home website on Thursday, June 18 at Noon. For memorial video, online guestbook and link for live stream, see www.sullivanfuneralhome.net
Published in The Boston Globe on June 16, 2020