|
|
VASSALOTTI, Michael T. Of Brockton, MA, and Sarasota, FL, passed away peacefully on February 9, 2020, after a short illness. Michael (Mike) was born in Newton, MA, on March 2, 1937, the son of the late Michael and Helen (Ward) Vassalotti; brother of Elaine M. LeLacheur and the late Louis J Vassalotti. He was a graduate of Newton High School and Virginia Technical Institute. Throughout his life, Mike enjoyed sports and coaching. He owned his own retail sporting goods business for many years. 'Coach Vass' was a veteran member of the Babson Athletics Department and resurrected the men's golf program, leading his teams to numerous league championships, NECC titles and NCAA Tournament bids. He was nominated NEWMAC Coach of the Year in four of its final six seasons. He was well regarded and respected by players and coaches alike. He will be remembered for his friendship, guidance, and leadership. Mike was an avid sailor and loved to sail his Herreshoff, the 'Aloha II'. He won the Herreshoff Class H Championship Race in 1974. A loving father, Mike is survived by his daughter Nina M. Bandoni and her husband, Robert, of Edwards, CO; his son Michael T. Vassalotti, Jr., and his wife, Rachael, of Easton, MA; and his daughter Sally A. Vassalotti and her husband, Thomas J. Szwech, of Langhorne, PA. He was a proud and loving grandfather of Kristen, Michael, Angela, Mia, and Emily. A Celebration of Michael's Life will be held from 1:00 to 4:00 PM on Saturday, March 7th, 2020, at the Babson Executive Conference Center, One Snyder Drive, Babson Park, MA 02457. All family and friends are welcome. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy can be made in memory of Michael T. Vassalotti to the , or call 1.800.272.3900.
View the online memorial for Michael T. VASSALOTTI
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 16, 2020