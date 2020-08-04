|
WALSH, Michael T. Of Watertown, MA and Island Falls, ME January 29, 1977 - July 29, 2020. During the night of Tuesday, July 28th, 2020, heaven gained a new angel and an enduring bright star began lighting up the sky above our serene Pleasant Lake in Island Falls, Maine. Michael was the third child of Joanie and Ed and a precious little blessing that we were so happy to welcome as he brought love and laughter into the world when born on a snowy icy morning. Michael was a fun loving kid who always loved family and friends, and who grew into a kind and gentle spirit. His beautiful soul slipped off into the darkness on a warm summer night, which was soon marked by an unimaginable display of rainbows as a sign of serenity and hope to carry on. Michael Timothy Walsh was the adored and cherished son of Joan (McAuliffe) Walsh and the late Lt. Edward J. Walsh, Sr. (ret. WFD). He was the loving brother of Kathy Malone and her husband Bob (ret. WFD) of Watertown, and the loving uncle of their children Robert and Carolyn Malone. Mike was the brother of the late Edward J. Walsh, Jr. (LODD Boston FD) and is survived by Ed's wife Kristen Walsh and loving uncle to their beautiful children Dillon, Morgan, and Griffin Walsh of West Roxbury. He had a special affinity for our family dogs Django and Lucky, who were always happy when Mike walked into the room. Mike was the nephew of Joe and Sue McAuliffe of North Reading, Marie Walsh of Florida, Jim Walsh of Georgia, Mary McCaffrey of Watertown, Peggy Walsh of Watertown, Bob Walsh of Georgia, and Carol Walsh of Rhode Island. In addition to his father and brother, Michael was predeceased by grandparents William F. and Margaret L. (Morley) Walsh and Florence J. "Mac" and Marie (Donahue) McAuliffe, his uncles John William McAuliffe, Robert T. McCaffrey, William F. Walsh, III, Thomas L. Walsh and his aunt Mary Jane Walsh. Mike leaves behind countless friends and a large extended family, including cousins William Walsh, IV, Karen Buschini, Diane Fucci, Kevin Walsh, Elaine Conley, Thomas Walsh, Margaret D'Entremont, Laura Gaspa, Joseph Walsh, Jennifer Walsh, Jacqueline Young, Robert, Paul, and Matthew McCaffrey, Andrew and Daniel Walsh, Brian, Lauren, and Timothy McAuliffe, and Kerin Derosier. Michael was a graduate of Watertown High School Class of 1995 and Bridgewater State College Class of 2000. Michael worked for the Cambridge Public Schools. Mike loved sports and golf was a passion that he pursued throughout his life. He began as a boy playing while spending his summers at his grandparents' piece of heaven, Camp Roosevelt on Pleasant Lake, Island Falls, Maine where he developed his golf skills at Va-Jo-Wa Golf Club with his father, big brother Ed, and family. He continued to refine them on the high school golf team. Mike had the unique experience when he shot 2 holes-in-one, on the same date, July 13... several years apart. He enjoyed his days on the course and instilled that same love of the game in his nephews and shared it with his special cousins and friends. Whether playing or caddying he simply loved the game. He enjoyed the many connections he made while on the course at home and in Maine. An ideal day for Mike was squeezing in 36 holes before dark, having a few BL's and enjoying a meal on the grill afterwards. Mike will always hold a special place in the heart of the H2Otown and his Island Falls extended family. Mike made a mark on this world by treating everyone he knew and met with a kind heart and we can continue his legacy by making a point of doing the same. His star will surely shine brighter as a sign of thanks. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend visiting hours in Stanton Funeral Home, WATERTOWN, on Tuesday 3-6 P.M. Covid-19 precautions are in place. We kindly ask that you wear masks and practice social distancing measures. A private Funeral Mass will be livestreamed on Thursday at 10AM at http://www.harborviewvideo.com/stanton. Interment St. Patrick's Cemetery. A celebration of life will take place at a later date when we can safely gather together. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the Lt. Paul J. Sullivan Scholarship, P.O. Box 95, Watertown, MA 02472 or the Ed Walsh Foundation http://edwalshfoundation.org 1834 Centre Street #320688, West Roxbury, MA 02132.
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 5, 2020