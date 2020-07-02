|
BRUNI, Michael Thomas Passed away on June 27th at the age of 72 after a valiant, lifelong struggle with physical disabilities. Michael was the son of Louis J. Bruni, deceased, and Lillian Bodnaruk Bruni of Revere and Lynnfield. He leaves behind siblings Thomas M. Bruni and his partner Kay Onan of Roslindale; Carol Bruni of Melrose; Stephan L. Bruni of Gray, Maine; and Susan Maria Lagorio of Amesbury. Michael will be missed by his loving nieces and nephews Cathleen Forand and her husband Eric, Christine Fiorentino and her husband Thomas, Michael Bruni and his wife Lauren, Eric Bruni, Stephan Bruni, Maria Gritz and her husband Clay, Peter Lagorio and Gregory Lagorio. Michael was also blessed with eleven grandnieces and nephews who will remember him fondly. Though Michael's life was one of challenge and adversity, he was never heard to complain about his many physical disabilities or the pain he endured throughout his life. Michael possessed a very sunny disposition and was a source of great strength and comfort to his family. Although he was limited by his physical disabilities, he outshone all others in the family with his intellectual and emotional capabilities. Michael was the man to whom his family went to for counsel and advice. His indomitable spirit encouraged his family to persist in face of many struggles. Michael was the brother and uncle who was able to get us through many college exams and term papers. Michael was selfless and patient and never hesitated to help anyone in need. His temperament made his choice to volunteer for the Samaritans a natural one. He helped many with his compassionate words of comfort. Michael graduated from the Cotting School and the University of Massachusetts. He had a passion for history and was most happy researching and studying the history of World War II. His special interest was in the D-Day invasion and the battle of the Hurtgen Forest, where his father fought and was wounded. Michael was fascinated with cameras and was a fine nature photographer. He loved to travel New England in the autumn months to photograph classic barns and farmhouses. Another passion was his collections of pipes, especially the Meerschaums and the English. A very special event in our family was when Michael would recite the Night Before Christmas, sitting by the fire, smoking his Meerschaum, surrounded by his nieces and nephews. God gave him to us as an inspiration, someone to encourage us to be our better selves. We will have to work hard to live up to his example. Services will be private. Should friends or family desire, remembrances may be made to the Cotting School, 453 Concord Ave., Lexington, MA, 02421. To send online condolences, please visit www.vertuccioandsmith.com
Published in The Boston Globe on July 5, 2020